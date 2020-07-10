WSU walk-on Remy Robert II hopes to create an impact at the Division-I level  

Wichita State Head Coach Gregg Marshall calls a play during the second half of the game against Cincinnati on Feb. 6 inside Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State added another walk-on player to its 2020-21 roster last weekend. Remy Robert II, an incoming junior, committed to WSU and will become the school’s newest non-scholarship player, alongside walk-ons Brycen Bush and Jacob Herrs.

Being able to join the Shockers was an opportunity Robert simply couldn’t pass up, he said.

“I like what Coach Marshall does and having an opportunity to be on the team and stuff like that fulfills a goal of mine to play Division-I basketball that I’ve always had,” Robert said. “I just feel like it’s the right move for me.”

In the first two seasons of his collegiate career, Robert played at the junior college level at the State College of Florida. This past season, Robert averaged 3.8 points while shooting 33.6% from the field.

Robert said he garnered interest from a couple of programs before ultimately choosing WSU.

“I had a Division-III school that wanted me to go play and then I had another Division-I school that wanted me to play,” he said. “But I just felt it was the right decision to go to Wichita.”

He will join Craig Porter Jr., Trevin Wade and Clarence Jackson as the fourth junior college player to commit to WSU this offseason. Robert said he thinks it will be beneficial for the group to go through the transition to Division-I basketball together.

Despite having to adjust to a whole new team, Robert already has a relationship with Dexter Dennis, who declared for the NBA Draft earlier this offseason and is yet to announce whether he will return to WSU next season.

Both of the players grew up in the Baton Rouge area and even played AAU and attended Believe Sports Academy together before going off to college.

Robert II said his prior relationship with Dennis was a key factor in his decision to commit to WSU.

“Obviously it was a big factor,” Robert said. “Someone to work out with when I’m down here and stuff like that. Someone that’s a really good friend to me. I would say that he’s helped me out a lot throughout this decision.”

The Louisiana native said he hopes he will be able to assist WSU as a selfless player.

“It’s not going to be anything selfish but it’s going to be to come in and help whatever it is my job to do,” Robert said. “That’s what I’m going to try to do.”