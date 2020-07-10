WSU+and+K-State+announce+basketball+series+after+17-year+drought

For the first time since 2003, Wichita State and Kansas State have agreed to play one another in men’s basketball.

WSU and K-State on Friday announced a four-year series from 2021 through 2024. The two schools also agreed upon a charity exhibition, which is scheduled for Oct. 24 at INTRUST Bank Arena. Proceeds from the game will help benefit Kansas residents who have been affected by COVID-19.

The series will begin with a matchup on Dec. 5, 2021, at INTRUST Bank Arena, with the following games at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan (2022) and the Sprint Center in downtown Kansas City (2023). The series will conclude with a game played at Charles Koch Arena in 2024.

WSU and K-State series

Oct. 24, 2020 (charity exhibition) — INTRUST Bank Arena

Dec. 5, 2021 — INTRUST Bank Arena

Dec. 3, 2022 — Bramlage Colesium (Manhattan)

Dec. 22, 2023 — Sprint Center (Kansas City, Mo.)

Dec. 7, 2024 — Charles Koch Arena

Head coach Gregg Marshall said he felt it was a good time to reestablish the Kansas rivalry by starting with a charity exhibition.

“The conversation started with the charity exhibition and trying to do some good for the people of Kansas, but then it grew from there,” Marshall said in a statement to GoShockers. “Coach Weber and I have been wanting to rekindle this rivalry for a while now, and the timing is finally right for both sides. It’s an easy trip, a fun experience for our fans and another great basketball test against a quality Big-12 program.”

The two schools last faced off in a regular game in 2003, when the Wildcats escaped with a 54-50 victory at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan.

Currently, Kansas State leads the all-time series 20-11 and has won the last two matchups against the Shockers.