Jaime Echenique signs first professional contract in Spain

Wichita State senior Jaime Echenique looks to pass the ball during the second half of the game against Tulsa on March 8 inside Charles Koch Arena.

Former Wichita State center Jaime Echenqiue has become the latest former Shocker to turn pro after signing a deal in Spain for the 2020-21 season.

Echenique’s new team will be Delteco Gipuzkoa Basket, which was recently promoted to the top division in Spain, Liga ACB.

Echenique played two seasons at WSU after arriving from Trinity Valley Junior College. The 6’11 center took a big leap this past season, averaging a team-high 11.3 points and 7.1 rebounds. Echenique was also named to second-team all-conference for the 2019-20 season.

The Colombia native will join a pair of former Shockers in Spain: Conner Frankamp (UCAM Murcia) and Gal Mekel (Unicaja Malaga). Including Echenique, there will be 12 Gregg Marshall-Era WSU alums playing overseas this coming season.

Since Marshall took over at WSU in 2007, the program has produced 37 professionals, including five players that went on to play in the NBA, including Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) and Landry Shamet (Los Angeles Clippers).