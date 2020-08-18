REVIEW: The best food and coffee spots at Wichita State or nearby

The lunch buffet at Passage to India, 6100 E 21st St N #180. Columnist Kamilah Gumbs recommends the restaurant as one of her favorite food spots near Wichita State.

If there’s one recurring theme among most college students it’s that we’re always hungry. Sometimes we don’t have time, don’t live in the right dorms, or just do not know how to cook. Here are my top spots to get great food (and coffee) on and around campus.

Fairmount Coffee Co.

Fairmount Coffee Co. is located right across campus at 815 E. 17th St. N. This small coffee shop has been serving the Wichita community since 2017 and has brought a different element with their ambience and food. For coffee lovers, Fairmount Coffee has a wide selection and seasonal flavors. They also sell sandwiches, wraps, flat breads and baked goods.

Delivery: Yes, through Grubhub and Doordash.

Pick up: Yes, you can order online through their website.

Kamilah’s recommendation: The Shocker (oven roasted turkey, sliced bacon, sliced avocado, monterey jack cheese, & jalapeño ranch on wheatberry bread) with a strawberry lemonade or caramel latte.

Shocker Sports Grill & Lanes

Located at the basement of the RSC, The Shockers Sports Grill & Lanes is a perfect spot to get a quick bite on campus. Their menu consists of your typical bar food and beer options for those who are over 21. Also, make sure to pay attention for their burger of the month and their lunch specials throughout the week. For those who have dining dollars, this is the best place to dump them when you have a lot left at the end of the semester.

Delivery: No.

Pickup: Yes, can call to place your order.

Kamilah’s recommendation: Ten-piece Shocker wings, dry, with honey mustard sauce on the side, and an order of fresh fried potato chips.

Journey East Asia Grill

Journey East Asia Grill opened up last year at Braeburn Square on campus. From the classic crab rangoon to specials such as roast duck curry ramen, Journey East gives you a quick tour of East Asian cuisine with their menu. This restaurant is also special as one of the owners is an alum of Wichita State University and Friends University. Journey East is open from noon to 9:15 p.m.

This is the perfect place to have lunch after classes or for dinner night with your friends on campus.

Delivery: Yes, through Doordash.

Pick Up: Yes, order on their website: journeyeastasiagrilltogo.com

Kamilah’s recommendation: Any of the bulgogi options (chicken, beef, shrimp and tofu) with a strawberry boba drink.

Passage to India

Passage to India is located at 6100 E. 21st St, Suite 180 about three minutes east from campus. If you’re a lover of Indian food or someone who wants to try something new, this menu is packed with authentic Indian flavors and spices. Their 130-item menu gives you the options from curries to various vegetarian options. Passage to India also has a buffet option, where you can fill your plates with all they have to offer. It’s more on the expensive side, but this is definitely a way to celebrate a special occasion.

Delivery: Yes, through Doordash and Uber Eats

Pick up: Yes.

Kamilah’s recommendation: Lamb tikka masala with an order of butter naan.

The Groundhouse

The Groundhouse is Wichita’s State’s coffee shop, located right next to the Shocker Dining Hall. Their hours run from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. on the weekends. You can also spend your dining dollars here — whether on coffee, in-house smoothies, snacks or even toiletries. The Groundhouse first opened in 2014 and has since become a staple on campus.

Delivery: No

Pick up: Yes

Kamilah’s recommendation: Let’s say you rushed out of your dorm and forgot to brush your teeth. This is the place to get a small sample for a quick brush. I also recommend getting any of the smoothies, which is a great way to perk up your mornings.