Mark your calendars for these events and important dates this fall

Students from the College of Applied Studies celebrate their win at the Clash of the Colleges event on Aug. 23 at Cessna Stadium.

Aug. 21

Clash of the Colleges — 4 p.m. at Cessna Stadium

Clash of the Colleges will take place this year, but only a limited amount of students will be allowed to attend. There will also be virtual games available. If you have any questions about Clash, feel free to contact the Office of First-Year Programs at (316) 978-542.

Aug. 24

MGC Informational — 5 p.m. via Zoom

The Multicultural Greek Council will be hosting its virtual informational event to give potential new members the opportunity to learn more about MGC organizations. The link for the event will be posted on the MGC’s social media platforms.

Aug. 28

Last day to drop a course and not have it appear on your transcript

Aug. 31 to Sept. 4

Shocker Resource Fair

SAC’s virtual resource fair will give new students the opportunity to learn about the resources and opportunities that Wichita State has to offer.

Sept. 12

Wichita Clean Streams — 9:30 a.m., location TBD

Looking for volunteer opportunities? Join Wichita Clean Streams, Wichita RiverWalk Clean-up Crew for a morning of picking up litter around the Arkansas River. Gloves and other needed items will be available for volunteers.

Oct. 3

WU’s Big Event XIII — 8:30 a.m. at the Hughes Metroplex

The Community Service Board will be hosting their largest, annual one-day volunteer event. If you’re interested, sign up at wichita.edu/VolunteerICT.

Oct. 10

Commencement Ceremony for 2020 Spring and Summer Graduates

In addition to the virtual celebration in May, graduates now have the opportunity for an in-person ceremony. Check-in time for graduates will be at 1:30 p.m. and the ceremony will begin promptly at 2:30 p.m. The RSVP period closes at 5 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Oct. 17

Pumpkin Run — 5K at 9 a.m. and 1K at 10:15 a.m.

The annual Pumpkin Run is family friendly and open to community members. For more information, email [email protected] or call Campus Recreation at (316)978-3082.

Oct. 27

Last day to officially drop a course with a “W”

Nov. 20

Last day of in-person instruction

Nov. 23 to 29

Thanksgiving Recess

No classes. Offices will be closed Nov. 26 to 27.

Nov. 30

Those few in-person and hybrid classes will resume to an online-only format.

Dec. 3

Last day of classes

Dec. 5 to 10

Final exams

Dec. 13

Fall 2020 commencement ceremony

This in-person celebration will be open to fall 2020 graduates, as well as spring and summer graduates who were unable to attend the virtual May celebration or the in-person October ceremony. Check-in time for graduates will be at 1:30 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit wichita.edu/commencement.