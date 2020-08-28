Editor+in+Chief+of+The+Sunflower+resigns

Daniel Caudill, Editor in Chief of The Sunflower, resigned from his position, effective Aug. 28.

Wichita State University’s Board of Student Publications, a group made up of students, faculty and local professionals, chose Caudill in April before he took over the position May 15.

Caudill resigned due to personal reasons.

“This is an amicable split, and I wholeheartedly support The Sunflower staff on their mission to cover and inform the Wichita State community,” Caudill said in an email to The Sunflower.

The board will hire new leadership in the coming weeks.