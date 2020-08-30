Shocker Support Locker sticks to its mission of supporting students during COVID-19

The Shocker Support Locker has served as a resource for Wichita State students since 2016. As students face many challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the locker is continuing its mission to be a resource for students who need supplies.

Graduate Assistant to the Shocker Support Locker Collin Munson said that when the university first shut down due to COVID-19, they wanted to make sure students knew that the locker was still a resource.

“Our first priority was to make sure they know that we’re still open, when school closed down everyone was like ‘Well, what will we do for food now?’,” Munson said.

Munson said that the locker has seen an increase in demands the past two weeks due to needs created by the pandemic. They have made changes to their inventory to meet the new demands, including supplying masks.

“Students are very concerned about food insecurities and things like that and they want to make sure they save as much as they can so they can provide for their families … especially parents who have kids,” Munson said.

The locker has turned to curbside pickup only to limit as much face-to-face interaction as possible. Students can order supplies at wichita.edu/sslorder.

For the time being the locker’s door is open to answer students’ questions.

“Our door is open now but somewhere in the next couple weeks we will keep it closed so we can make sure people don’t come in,” Munson said. “The reason why it’s open now is so when people come in we can explain to them how to order food and et cetera.”

If students have questions or concerns about the support locker, they can email Munson at [email protected]

“We are constantly wanting to hear from [students on] how we can help,” Munson said.