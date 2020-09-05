ShiftSpace hosts ‘Roll With It’ event
WSU Shiftspace hosted the “Roll With It” exhibit on Friday.
The competition was open to Wichita State students, alumni, and community artists. Participants were provided with a skate deck to design or transform.
Graduate student and event organizer, Lydia Humphreys, hoped to bring the WSU and Wichita community together with this event.
“Part of my purpose for the show is to build community and create events where people engage with each other, interact, and have more of a relationship building between the university and the community,” Humphreys said.
The show featured 25 uniquely designed skate decks.
Junior Samatha Gales earned first place with her piece, “A Tribute to the Nascent Nine”. Meghan Miller, a second year graduate student, took second place with her piece titled “Lighter”, and Sara Alsaied earned third place with her deck “Untitled”. The winners were determined by audience votes.
The event was supported by The Art and Design Advocates and the Kerosene Skate Shop.
Click here to see a gallery of photos from the event on Friday.
https://thesunflower.com/52115/lifestyle/arts-culture/photos-shiftspace-hosts-roll-with-it-event/
