VanVleet, Raptors fall in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Semifinals

Former Wichita State guard Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors fell to the Boston Celtics in game seven of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Friday, 92-87. This ends the Raptors championship reign after winning an NBA Championship last year.

In the decisive game seven, VanVleet led the Raptors with 20 points but came up short on a game-tying three-pointer with under a minute left. Throughout the series, VanVleet tallied 18.7 points and 6.4 assists per game.

Against the Brooklyn Nets in the first round, the former Shocker was able to average 21.3 points and 7.8 assists per game while also shooting 55.9% from beyond the arc.

With VanVleet’s elimination, Landry Shamet is now the lone Wichita State alum left in the NBA Playoffs. Shamet and the Los Angeles Clippers currently lead their series against the Denver Nuggets 3-2 and are one game away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals.

This offseason, VanVleet will be one of the top free agents on the market with many teams already rumored to be interested.