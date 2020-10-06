Homegrown: Wichita State lands local high-school prospect Sterling Gaston-Chapman

Wichita State’s bench celebrates after a three-point shot was made against the East Carolina Pirates on Wednesday.

Wichita State landed its first commitment for the 2021 recruiting class as Wichita native Sterling Gaston-Chapman announced his intentions to become a Shocker on Tuesday.

Gaston-Chapman is a three-star recruit according to Rivals and has played his high school basketball at nearby Campus High School.

The Wichita native is a 6’5 guard who will play a role in WSU’s rotation in the coming years. Currently, the only guards that will be under scholarship when Gaston-Chapman arrives are Tyson Etienne, Dexter Dennis, Trevin Wade, Craig Porter Jr., Chaunce Jenkins and Ricky Council IV.

This past year, Gaston-Chapman was awarded as the Kansas 6A Player of the Year and ultimately chose WSU over the likes of SMU, Tulsa and Grand Canyon.

With Gaston-Chapman’s commitment, WSU now has only one scholarship left in the 2021 recruiting class but that could change if the NCAA decides to give winter sport athletes another year of eligibility in the coming weeks.