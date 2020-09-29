Everything you need to know about WSU’s Student Government Association

Government participation has been highly encouraged within college campuses across the nation. Many WSU students have found homes serving in Wichita State’s Student Government Association.

SGA is structured similar to the United States government. The legislative branch, which is composed of student senators, propose legislation to create policies. The executive branch, SGA president and cabinets, enforce these policies. The judiciary branch hears cases and decides on the constitutionality of the actions of the other two branches.

Legislative Branch

The legislative branch is made up of 66 student senators and is responsible for creating policies based on student concerns and needs.

“SGA oversees student organizations, management of student fees and ensures student rights are being valued,” Gabriel Fonseca, assistant director of student involvement said. “But SGA also deals with fulfilling needs on campus and influencing the students with their platform.”

The legislative branch holds meetings to discuss the agendas controlled by Speaker of the Senate Olivia Babin.

Standing committees are a way to divide SGA into sections of interest. Some committees focus on safety, others focus on finances. These are another factor in the process of SGA.

Executive Branch

The executive branch is made up of SGA president Rija Khan and Vice President MacKenzie Haas and their cabinet members. Their role is to connect the students to the administration. Khan sets goals for the executive branch and meets with students to better understand students’ concerns.

“Something students should know about my role in SGA is that I’m here to represent the students and the problems they face,” Khan said. “Sometimes that is financial challenges or student safety or international students housing, I’m here to represent these to faculty and the community.”

Khan explained most of the executive branch spends its time setting goals, conducting meetings with students, and meeting with administration to represent students and work with the other branches to balance the power SGA holds.

Judicial Branch

The judicial branch is the Supreme Court, which is made up of four student justices, two faculty justices and a Chief Justice who is elected by a majority of justices. This court acts as check in power to the other aforementioned branches.

The Supreme Court can appeal legislation that they believe does not adhere to the laws of SGA. They follow the Constitution of the Student Body, modeled after the Constitution of the United States. The Supreme Court makes rulings on cases and determines the constitutionality of cases that fall under their jurisdiction.

They also serve as the appeals court for all parking, library finals and academic appeals.

The judicial branch’s role is to officially interpret and guide the legislative branch and executive branch and their requests and decisions they make.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The printed version of this story was printed with factual errors. This version of the story has been edited to reflect the corrections.