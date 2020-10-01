Events for the 50th anniversary of the 1970 plane crash

A wreath is placed on Football Memorial '70. Family members of those who died in the plane crash on Oct. 2, 1970, place a wreath on the memorial each year to memorialize the 31 lives lost in the crash.

As the 50th anniversary of the tragic WSU football team plane crash that killed 31 nears, here are some of the events that WSU will be hosting on Oct. 2 as part of the remembrance.

50th Remembrance Ceremony, Cessna Stadium, 9 a.m.

This year’s remembrance ceremony will be held at Cessna Stadium to help accommodate with social distancing guidelines. There will also be a reception on the concourse immediately following the remembrance.

The ceremony will also be live-streamed by WSU for any attendees who are unable to attend the event in person.

Screening of “Overshadowed: The Wichita State Football Plane Crash”, CAC Theater, 11 a.m.

A screening of the “mini-doc”, “Overshadowed: The Wichita State Football Plane Crash” will be shown at the CAC Theatre on campus. The “min-doc” is created by Jeremy Hubbard, a WSU alum, who works as a reporter for Fox KDVR in Denver.

Screening of “Black and Gold: Remembering the WSU Plane Crash”, KPTS, 8 p.m.

WSU will also be sponsoring the screening of the documentary “Black and Gold: Remembering the WSU Plane Crash” on the local PBS station, KPTS. The was produced and aired by KPTS in 2009.

Other Tributes and Events

People may visit the memorial located on campus near 18th and Hillside. Recently, there has been updated made to the memorial including one dedicated to the nine survivors of the crash. The enhancements will be officially revealed on Oct. 2.

Throughout the day, room No. 202 in the Rhatigan Student Center will be reserved. There will be a powerpoint playing in a loop in tribute.

In Charles Koch Arena, the Memorial 70 display case has photos of the deceased along with a certificate from the Wichita Sports Hall of Fame.