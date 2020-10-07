WSU+adds+COVID-19+reporting+form

Wichita State added a new COVID-19 reporting form that was sent out with Shocker Blast Wednesday morning.

The form is for students to report information about testing positive for COVID-19, quarantine and isolation requirements and for them to ask general questions regarding the virus.

“As members of the Wichita State community, it is everyone’s responsibility to bring attention to anything that may be concerning,” WSU’s website states. “This could be about yourself or others that you feel is connected to the Wichita State University experience.”

Information collected through the form will be used for “the purpose of initiating protocols for assisting with student support.”

The form also has a section for students to provide documentation of their positive test result, if needed. The section can also be used for any documentation that the student feels is relevant to provide.