Student Senate passes resolution encouraging students to work polls

The Student Senate passed a resolution Wednesday that encourages young people to work the polls for the upcoming election.

To be a poll worker, individuals must be registered to vote in Sedgwick County. The compensation is $9.50 an hour.

“Poll workers are critical to our democracy and I thought it was critical to bring this to the senate,” Government Relations Chair Ella Perkins, who authored the resolution, said.

Perkins said that getting young people to fill this role is even more important in 2020 because of the harsh realities of the COVID-19 pandemic and what that could mean for older poll workers.

“Historically this role has primarily been filled by an older population of people in the United States … that is not possible with the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Perkins said.

“I think it is important that young people are aware of this need and are aware that they can fill this need.”

Senator Aaron Mounts spoke in favor of the resolution.

“I am actually going to be a poll worker in this election,” Mounts said. “I think it’s really important that everyone does their part and especially I assume most people vote early … so you’ll be free election day to help run the polls. I highly encourage everyone to do that.”

The bill passed with unanimous consent.