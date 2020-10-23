Track and field to host Fall Scrimmage

Wichita State’s Grant Downes competes in the 60 meter dash during the Shocker Multi meet held at the Heskett Center on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

The Wichita State track and field program will hold a scrimmage throughout next week, the program announced on Thursday.

“We have wanted to provide a little bit of an opportunity to reestablish a competitive mindset this fall since all of the athletes missed the spring time track season,” Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Steve Rainbolt stated in a release. “I’m really excited to watch our athletes compete again even if it is a lowkey inner squad scrimmage. I know the athletes are looking forward to getting out and testing themselves in a competitive setting.”

The scrimmage will start on Monday with action continuing throughout the week. Monday and Tuesday will feature indoor action inside the Heskett Center while Thursday and Friday will feature outdoor events at Cessna Stadium.

Monday’s action will start off with high jump at 1:30 p.m., while Tuesday’s action will feature seven different events, starting with the shot put at 12:30 p.m. The program will return to action on Thursday with the hammer throw at 1 p.m. and Friday’s schedule will start at 12:30 with the shot put.

Fans will be allowed to attend the scrimmage with certain COVID-19 precautions in place. For fans, masks are required of everyone that is five years and older, social distancing is required in the stands and fans will be asked to leave at the conclusion of the event.

The program will be subject to change due to weather conditions. The program will provide updates on the schedule through the program’s social media accounts.