Men’s basketball releases full nonconference slate for 2020-21 season

Wichita State freshman Tyson Etienne prepares to shoot a three during the second half of the game against Oklahoma State on Sunday inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Wichita State has released its full nonconference schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The Shockers will play a total of seven games including three of which will include the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in South Dakota, according to the released schedule. Last season, the Shockers played a total of 13 nonconference games before starting conference play.

The schedule features three December home games with two against Power-Five opponents, Missouri and Oklahoma State. The game against OSU will be the annual INTRUST Bank Arena game in downtown Wichita.

WSU will only play one true road game in nonconference play, against Ole Miss on Jan. 2 in Oxford, Mississippi.

Start times and television information will be released in the near future. The American Athletic Conference will also be releasing its 20-game conference schedule in the coming weeks.

Full nonconference schedule

Nov. 25 – Dayton (Crossover Classic)

Nov. 26 – Creighton/South Dakota St. (Crossover Classic)

Nov. 27 – TBD (Crossover Classic)

Dec. 2 – Oral Roberts

Dec. 6 – Missouri

Dec. 12 – Oklahoma State (INTRUST Bank Arena)

Jan. 2 – @Mississippi