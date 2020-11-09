A look at every non-conference game for the 2020-21 season

Wichita State has officially released its non-conference schedule for the upcoming season. Currently, the Shockers have seven games on its slate.

With WSU putting their final touches on the schedule, here is a breakdown of every non-conference opponent scheduled to be faced this season:

Crossover Classic, Nov. 25-27

This year’s non-conference tournament for WSU features a stacked field of highly-regarded programs from across the country. Originally this tournament was supposed to be The Batter For Atlantis but has now been moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Duke, Ohio State and Utah have all opted out of the tournament with Dayton, South Dakota State and Saint Mary’s serving as replacements.

The Shockers were originally slated for a quarterfinals matchup with Dayton but the Flyers have now pulled out of the tournament as well. According to a report from CBS Sports’s Jon Rothstein, the Shockers will face off with Utah State in the quarterfinals. If WSU decides to stay in the tournament, they will have quarantine for 14 days due to KDHE guidelines. In total, WSU will play three games if they decide to play, but they will also not be allowed to practice as a team for two weeks unless the guidelines change.

Oral Roberts, Dec. 2

For the third straight season, WSU will face off with Oral Roberts as the Shockers look to win their fourth consecutive contest against the Golden Eagles. Last season, WSU was able to hold off with a 68-59 victory after key free throws down the stretch from Erik Stevenson and Dexter Dennis.

After a successful 2019-20 season that saw ORU have a fourth-place finish in the Summit League, they will look to improve on that finish this upcoming season. The Golden Eagles return three starters including former Shocker Chadrack Lufile’s brother, Elijah.

Projected Starting Five: RJ Fuqua, Max Abrams, Sheldon Stevens, Kevin Obanor and Elijah Lufile

KenPom Ranking: No. 201

Missouri, Dec. 6

After making the NCAA Tournament in the first year under Cuonzo Martin, the Tigers have struggled the past couple of seasons. They also lost top-recruit Michael Porter Jr. early in the season.



The 2020-21 season looks to be one of the most promising in the Martin Era as they return almost all of last season’s roster. The Tigers had three players enter the NBA Draft (Xavier Pinson, Mitchell Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon) but all returned to school for the 2020-21 season.

Projected Starting Lineup: Dru Smith, Xavier Pinson, Kobe Brown, Mitchell Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon

KenPom Ranking: No. 58

Oklahoma State, Dec. 12

After picking up one of the biggest victories last season in Stillwater, the Cowboys are set for a return trip to Wichita with a much different squad. OSU was able to land the nation’s top recruit in point guard Cade Cunningham along with the No. 13 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports.

Besides Cunningham, the Cowboys also return Isaac Likekele to compliment him in the backcourt after averaging 10.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game a season ago. OSU was also able to add a top graduate transfer in Ferron Flavors who averaged 13.5 points last season at California Baptist. This game will also be the annual INTRUST Bank Arena game in downtown Wichita.

Projected Starting Five: Cade Cunningham, Isaac Likekele, Ferron Flavors, Kalib Boone and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe

KenPom Ranking: No. 33

Mississippi, Jan. 2

As the only true road game currently on the schedule, WSU will be heading to Oxford following the matchup with the Rebels last season. In the meeting a season ago, the Shockers were able to handle the Rebels following Erik Stevenson’s 29 points guiding WSU to a 20-point victory.

Ole Miss figures to be one of the top teams in the SEC this upcoming season despite losing leading scorer Breein Tyree. The Rebels have two transfers, Jarkel Joiner (CSU Bakersfield) and Dimencio Vaughn (Rider) who both expect to make an impact. Ole Miss will also return four of their five starters but will look to fill the void of Tyree’s 19.7 points per game.

Projected Starting Five: Devontae Shuler, Jarkel Joiner, KJ Buffen, Romello White and Khadim Sy

KenPom Ranking: No. 42