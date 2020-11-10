Reports: Gregg Marshall and Wichita State expected to part ways

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall reacts to a call made during the game against Houston at Charles Koch Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2019.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Gregg Marshall and Wichita State are expected to part ways by the end of the week, according to a report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman– who wrote a report about Marshall’s behavior after a six month long investigation— and CBS Sports. Marshall had been WSU’s head coach for the past 14 seasons prior to this decision.

When The Sunflower asked for a statement, the president’s office said they would call back later. The Sunflower didn’t get a response from Wichita State Athletic Director Darron Boatright.

This report follows roughly two months after WSU launched an investigation into Marshall for misconduct allegations.

On Oct. 8, multiple reports surfaced with allegations into Marshall’s behavior. The allegations include Marshall reportedly punching former men’s basketball player Shaq Morris during practice and choking former assistant coach Kyle Lindsted, among other allegations.

Ten players have transferred from WSU in the past two seasons, including the seven players who transferred this offseason. In two seasons prior, only four scholarship players had transferred out of the program.

In an exit interview with a former player from the 2017-18 season, the student-athlete did not have rave reviews for Marshall. As a requirement from the NCAA, the athletic department must conduct exit interviews with some student-athletes whose eligibility has expired. The exit interviews are made anonymous for privacy reasons and only show the player’s gender, sport and race.

The student-athlete said that there was inappropriate verbal communication from the coaches but there was no inappropriate physical contact.

The student-athlete also said that Marshall’s performance as a positive example of ethical behavior was “very poor”. He also gave that same rating to Marshall’s belief that “winning isn’t everything”.

When asked if he would still attend WSU, the student-athlete said “yes” but said “no” when asked if he would encourage others to attend the university.

“I love WSU but a few changes that are currently happening and hopefully will happen soon. Then yes I would encourage other student-athletes to come to Wichita State,” the anonymous athlete said.

This was the only men’s basketball exit interview made available through an open records request. The Sunflower’s request for exit interviews from previous seasons was denied due to a state law that pertains to privacy concerns.

Marshall was hired as WSU’s head coach back in 2007, replacing Mark Turgeon. Marshall struggled out of the gates but was finally able to take the Shockers back to the NCAA Tournament in the 2011-12 season. This started a seven-year run of consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament.

In 12 of Marshall’s 14 seasons as head coach, the Shockers have made a trip to the postseason including an NIT Championship in 2011.

In 2013, Marshall was able to lead the Shockers to the first Final Four appearance since 1965 but fell to the eventual champion Louisville in the semifinals. The following season, the Shockers jumped out to a 35-0 start and was the first team ever to do so.

Marshall also helped maneuver WSU through the move to the American Athletic Conference and in their debut season led the Shockers to a second-place finish in the conference and another trip to the NCAA Tournament.

In the past two seasons, Marshall led the Shockers to the semifinals of the NIT along with a 23-8 record one year ago.

Marshall has produced six NBA players over his 14 years, including Landry Shamet, Fred VanVleet, Ron Baker, Cleanthony Early, Toure’ Murray and Gal Mekel.

Shamet is the latest former Shocker to make it into the NBA after being selected in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft. Marshall has produced a total of 37 professionals during his time at WSU.

Over his 14 seasons as head coach, Marshall led WSU to a record of 331-121.

Marshall started his head coaching career at Winthrop University prior to arriving at WSU. His nine seasons at Winthrop included seven trips to the NCAA Tournament. Marshall left Winthrop in 2007 when he started in Wichita.

Prior to this decision, Marshall was making just over $3.5 million per year on a seven-year rolling contract. According to USA Today, Marshall was the 15th highest-paid coach in the country.