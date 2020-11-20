Men’s Basketball releases conference schedule for 2020-21 season
Wichita State has released its men’s basketball conference slate for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
The Shockers will open and close the conference season with consecutive road games but will play nine of 14 games inside Charles Koch Arena from Jan. 9 until Feb. 28.
WSU will begin AAC play on the road against Tulsa on Dec. 15 followed by a game at USF (Dec. 22) one week later. The Shockers will also play January road games against the top-four teams according to the preseason poll: Houston (Jan. 6), SMU (Jan. 17), Memphis (Jan. 21) and Cincinnati (Jan. 27). WSU plays only two road games in February.
WSU will play host to SMU on Feb. 28 as its final home game for the 2020-21 season.
The Shockers will conclude the regular season in Fort Worth, Texas for the American Athletic Championships at the newly-constructed Dickies Arena from March 11-14.
Tip times and television information will be released in the near future.
Full conference schedule:
Dec. 15 – @Tulsa
Dec. 22 – @USF
Dec. 30 – East Carolina
Jan. 6 – @Houston
Jan. 9 – Cincinnati
Jan. 13 – Tulsa
Jan. 17 – @SMU
Jan. 21 – @Memphis
Jan. 24 – USF
Jan. 27 – @Cincinnati
Jan. 30 – UCF
Feb. 3 – Tulane
Feb. 7 – Temple
Feb. 10 – @UCF
Feb. 18 – Memphis
Feb. 21 – @East Carolina
Feb. 25 – Houston
Feb. 28 – SMU
March 3 – @Tulane
March 6 – @Temple
