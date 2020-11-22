VanVleet+signs+historic+contract+with+the+Toronto+Raptors

Former Wichita State guard Fred VanVleet has agreed to a four-year, $85 million deal to re-sign with the Toronto Raptors, according to multiple reports.

VanVleet went undrafted following four seasons with the Shockers and signed with the Raptors as an undrafted free agent prior to the 2016-17 season. VanVleet now has the largest contract for an undrafted player in NBA history, surpassing Wesley Matthews’ four-year $70 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks in 2015.

VanVleet’s breakout came in the 2019 postseason, as VanVleet got hot from three-point range in the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. In the Finals against the Golden State Warriors, VanVleet shot a blistering 40% on 6.7 three-point attempts per game to help lead the Raptors to win the franchise’s first NBA championship.

VanVleet carried that momentum into last season, averaging career-highs across the board. His 17.6 points per game were the most by an undrafted player since Mike James averaged 20.3 with Toronto in the 2005-06 season.

VanVleet is one of two former Shockers currently in the NBA along with Landry Shamet. Shamet was traded earlier in the week from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Brooklyn Nets.