WSU to allow limited capacity for games this week

Wichita State Athletics announced on Wednesday that a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend basketball games inside Charles Koch Arena this week.

Sedgwick County granted WSU 5% capacity for the women’s basketball game against South Dakota (Dec. 10) and the men’s basketball game against Oklahoma State (Dec. 12). Previously, fans were not allowed to attend through Dec. 31.

For men’s basketball, the tickets will be decided by a priority points system to determine who will have access to the tickets. For women’s, all season ticket holders will be allowed to the game later this week.

The WSU Ticket Office will reach out to all who qualify for a chance to attend the men’s game. They will also be reaching out to all women’s basketball season ticket holders to verify.

WSU students will have about 50 tickets available on a first-come, first-serve basis.The tickets will be distributed starting at 5:00 p.m. for the women’s game on Dec. 10 and at 1:00 p.m. for the men’s game on Dec. 12. A valid WSU Student ID is required upon pickup and no guest tickets will be allowed.

All tickets for the game will be general admission tickets and the doors will open 60 minutes before tipoff. Row seven and up will be available in the endzones and row eight and up will be available on the sidelines. Every third row in the arena will be available but WSU is asking for a minimum of three seats between each group in the same row. No group can be bigger than four people.

All fans that are five years and older will be required to wear a mask at all times during the game unless actively eating or drinking. Fans are also being asked to complete a self-health evaluation prior to coming to campus.