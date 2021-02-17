WSU offering free COVID-19 testing at Metroplex starting today

Wichita State is now offering free COVID-19 tests to the general public starting today at the Eugene M. Hughes Metropolitan Complex, according to a release sent out by the university.

Those interested in receiving a test will have to call a special COVID-19 testing phone number posted in the Metroplex parking lot. A trained employee will then collect demographic information prior to the test.

After that, the patient will be allowed to enter the facility where their saliva specimen will be collected. That specimen will then be taken to WSU’s Molecular Diagnostic’s Lab for processing and results. The results will be available after 24 hours and will be delivered through email.

“We are excited to partner with the Metroplex to be able to offer a new collection site for testing with MDL,” technical director of the MDL Sarah Nickel said in the release. “In order to truly stay ahead of the virus, it is important that community members test as often as needed and that they get results very quickly.”

Testing is available from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.