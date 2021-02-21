Freddy’s offers free scoop of frozen custard to honor founders birthday

Freddy Simon and his son, Randy, at the soft-opening of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers at Wichita State in 2018. The location is in the Rhatigan Student Center.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is passing out free scoops of custard this week to celebrate its founder’s birthday.

These scoops will be given out on Feb. 22-24 to honor the birthday of Freddy’s founder and Wichita State graduate, the late Freddy Simon, who was born on Feb. 24, 1925.

Sponsored by Student Involvement and the Rhatigan Student Center, the celebration will acknowledge the man behind the Wichita originated restaurant.

The first 200 customers each day will be offered a free scoop, with their hours remaining 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No purchase is necessary to receive your free custard.