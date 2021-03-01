Marty: Why WSU made the right decision to hire Isaac Brown

When Isaac Brown was hired on as the team’s interim head coach, he could’ve really taken the chance to prove himself as the best option. Instead of that, Brown was focused on making sure the players were prepared for the upcoming season.

On Friday, WSU announced that they would be removing the interim tag off of Brown and that both sides had agreed to a five-year deal.

“I’ve just been trying to focus on practice and making sure we’re going hard and making sure we’re organized, making sure we’re prepared, watching film,” Brown said after he was announced as Interim Head Coach. “Meeting with the players, making sure everyone’s good in the classroom and the basketball court.

So, it really hasn’t hit me yet. I’ve just been so tied up with the entire staff on just making sure these guys are good on the practice court and off the court.”

Throughout this season, Brown has put an emphasis on the players and making sure they were doing well on and off the court.

By putting the players first throughout the season, it shows how Brown truly does care about each and every player on the roster. As a result, the players have returned the favor and shown their support for him. Players like sophomore Tyson Etienne have noticed how much of an impact Brown has had on the team’s success and that was reflected on Friday.

“I think he’s done a great job of, you know, staying true to us and believing in us, even when stuff might not be going the best way during the game, he never gives up on us and he continues to give us positive reinforcement,” Etienne said. “I think that’s something that’s huge, especially that we got so many young guys and new guys, you know, we need to know that our coach is rocking with us. And he’s done a great job at that.”

Even directly after the announcement, Brown was quick to recognize the players in allowing him to receive the promotion. This once again truly shows how unselfish Brown and how all he wants is for the players to succeed on and off the court.

“None of this would’ve been possible without you guys,” Brown said in a video posted to social media. “It’s not about the wins and the losses, it’s more about you guys being good people and doing what you’re supposed to on and off the court, the way you carry yourselves.”

So although Brown might not have been the flashy hire the athletic department was hoping for after that resignation of Gregg Marshall, he deserves it. He’s treated these players with respect and care throughout this season which should mean something. Brown has instilled a new culture that’s allowed these players to come together as a family.

Even though Brown doesn’t have the experience that some head coaches have, the team’s performance under him is important. The way the players have rallied around their coach and shown support for him in this crazy season is why Brown deserves to be the next coach to lead this program.