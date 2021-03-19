Trevin Wade enters the transfer portal

Wichita State junior Trevin Wade drives to the basket during the game against OSU at Charles Koch Arena on Dec.12.

Junior guard Trevin Wade has entered the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits.

Wade joined his older brother Trey on the roster this season after spending the last two season at the junior college level. This season, Wade averaged 2.1 points per game this season while shooting 36.8% from the field.

Prior to coming to WSU, Wade averaged 17.6 points and 4.5 assists per game in 32 games played at Georgia Highlands.

Wichita State now has three scholarships available for the 2021-22 season as the Shockers awaits the decisions from seniors Trey Wade and Alterique Gilbert to come back after receiving an extra year of eligibility.