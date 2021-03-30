Free headshots provided at the RSC Wednesday
Students, faculty, and staff can get a free headshot taken this Wednesday at the Rhatigan Student Center thanks to The Shocker Career Accelerator.
The free event will be held in RSC room 142 from 2-4 p.m. No appointment is needed. Participants will receive their new headshots through email shortly after the event.
All event-goers are expected to follow all COVID guidelines, including mask-wearing and keeping six feet distance.
Lindsay Smith is the Editor in Chief for The Sunflower. Smith is a sophomore majoring in journalism and minoring in creative writing with hopes of pursuing...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.