Free headshots provided at the RSC Wednesday

Students, faculty, and staff can get a free headshot taken this Wednesday at the Rhatigan Student Center thanks to The Shocker Career Accelerator.

The free event will be held in RSC room 142 from 2-4 p.m. No appointment is needed. Participants will receive their new headshots through email shortly after the event.

All event-goers are expected to follow all COVID guidelines, including mask-wearing and keeping six feet distance.