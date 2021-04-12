Shockers sweep Houston, extend winning streak to seven games

Wichita State junior, Hunter Gibson is up to bat during a game against Houston at Riverfront Stadium on April 10.

Wichita State Shocker baseball swept the Houston Cougars in their four-game series this weekend. With the four victories, the Shockers have a 19-9 overall record and possess a 7-1 record in American Athletic Conference play. The Shocker offense produced double-digit run totals in three out of the four games this weekend.

The Shockers and Cougars squared off for a doubleheader on Friday afternoon at Eck Stadium.

Senior right-handed pitcher Preston Snavely was the starting pitcher in game one of the doubleheader. Snavely threw seven innings, striking out seven and allowing two earned runs. Snavely was credited with the win on the mound, moving his record to 3-1 on the season.

Garrett Kocis made an impact in game one of the doubleheader, recording three hits including a double and three runs batted in. Freshman outfielder Seth Stroh hit a homerun with three RBIs.

The Shockers had a six run sixth inning, which propelled them to win the first game 10-2.

Liam Eddy would get the start on the mound for the Shockers in the second game on Friday. Eddy was sensational on the mound, striking out a career-high 11 and only allowing two hits and one earned run. Eddy pitched eight innings, which tied his career high.

The Shocker bats continued to stay hot into the night. Couper Cornblum and Jack Sigrist each had four hits. Sigrist recorded two extra-base hits with a double and a triple.

The Cougars got out to a 1-0 lead after the top of the first inning. However, the Shockers would score seven unanswered runs to lead them to a 7-1 victory over Houston.

Spencer Hynes was the starting pitcher for Wichita State on Sunday in the final game of the four-game series. Hynes tossed five innings of baseball allowing two runs on five hits and striking out four Cougars. Hynes was credited with his third win of the season and his record is now 3-1.

Wichita State got their bats going immediately on Sunday with a four run bottom of the first. Corrigan Bartlett hit a two-run single to right field. David VanVooren hit a RBI double and Seth Stroh hit a RBI single to cap off the bottom of the first.

In Sunday’s 13-2 run-rule victory, Hunter Gibson recorded three hits at the dish. Freshman infielder Derek Shaver hit a grand slam.

Wichita State is currently on a seven-game winning streak.

This weekend, Wichita State will travel down to the Bayou state to square off against the Tulane Green Wave in a four-game series. Wichita State and Tulane will kick the series off with a doubleheader on Friday, April 16 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.