Tyson Etienne to enter name in NBA Draft, keep NCAA eligibility open

Wichita State sophomore guard Tyson Etienne announced his intentions to enter his name in the NBA Draft on Sunday night.

Etienne and the coaching staff agreed that it would be best for him to get his name out there for NBA teams during this process. He will not sign with an agent in order to keep his NCAA eligibility.

“Since a little boy playing on the little tykes rim in our living room, having a career in the NBA has always been my clear vision and intention. After deep meditation and patient, thought out discussions with the support of my family and my coaching staff I have decided to enter the 2021 NBA Draft, while maintaining my eligibility throughout the entirety of the process.” Etienne stated in identical Instagram and Twitter posts Sunday.

Etienne will have until June 19 to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to college. The last player from WSU to enter the NBA Draft early and keep his name in was Landry Shamet in 2018. Shamet was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

This past season, Etienne averaged 16.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game on 37.1% shooting from the floor, while also earning American Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Year. He also shot 39.2% from three-point range.