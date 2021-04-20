Shockers pick up three wins against No. 23 UCF

The Wichita State University softball team collected three more conference victories against the University of Central Florida this weekend. With the wins, their overall record is 32-5-1 and they are 14-1-1 in conference play.

In game one on Friday, the Shockers beat UCF 7-0. This was the first time UCF had been shut out since 2019. Senior pitcher Bailey Lange finished with one hit on one run. She had five strikeouts.

The first two innings remained scoreless. In the top of the third, WSU scored two runs. Senior second baseman Kaylee Huecker got it started for the Shockers by hitting a double to center field, scoring two runs. Senior first baseman Neleigh Herring and senior catcher Madison Perrigan each scored on the hit.

The Shockers continued to lead offensively starting in the top of the 6th. Freshman right fielder Addison Barnard hit a double to left center that drove in a pair of runs from freshman right fielder Bailey Urban and sophomore shortstop Sydney McKinney. Barnard scored the last run of the inning.

The Shockers finished out the top of the 7th with a two-run homer from sophomore designated hitter Lauren Mills, which also scored Buck.

The Shockers completed their series sweep after two wins on Saturday. In game two, the Shockers completed another shutout. They beat UCF 3-0. Junior pitcher Caitlin Bingham started in the circle for the Shockers and delivered a complete game shutout. She allowed only two hits and zero runs.

Huecker opened the scoring for the Shockers again by hitting a line drive single. Buck then scored one run to give the Shockers a 1-0 lead.

The final two runs of the game came in the top of the 5th. Barnard recorded her 18th homer of the season on a two-run shot, scoring Urban for the final run.

In game three, the Shockers did not shut UCF out. However, the Shockers still pulled off the win with a 5-2 score. Senior pitcher Bailey Lange pitched a complete game, allowing three hits on two runs.

The Shockers started out with the lead after the top of the 1st. McKinney started out the scoring with a single to center field. Barnard then singled to right field, leading McKinney to score. Three more runs were scored to finish out the inning from Barnard, Herring, and Buck.

UCF started to make a comeback in the bottom of the 4th with one run scored. The Shockers final run of the game came in the top of the 6th from Buck. UCF’s final run was scored in the bottom of the 7th.

The last game of the series on Sunday, April 18th was a different scenario for the Shockers. They ended in a 0-0 tie with UCF. The game ended in the bottom of the 11th due to travel plans from WSU. Bingham got her second shutout of the week. She pitched 10.1 innings and gave up only one walk and struck out three.

The Shockers only had two hits all game. Both McKinney and Buck had hits.

The Shockers will play the University of Kansas for a non conference matchup on Wednesday, April 21.