Shockers drop final regular season game to No. 1 Oklahoma

The Wichita State softball team lost their final regular season game to No. 1 Oklahoma University, 14-3, at Wilkins Stadium on Tuesday, March 5. The Shockers finished their regular season record 37-11-1.

Head Coach Kristi Bredbenner gave her thoughts on the Shockers loss to the Sooners.

“I think this team is gutsy,” Bredbenner said. “I think there is a lot of positives about our offense. Our defense, our pitching we are going to focus, and get back on track in the circle these next few days. Defensively, we’ve gotta firm up a couple things, you know offensively we’ve gotta do a better job of attacking pitches and sticking with our game plan, but, you know, those are just the takeaways from today.”

The Sooners grabbed an early lead with four runs scored in the top of the 2nd inning. The Sooners continued their hot streak with two more runs in the top of the 4th. In the top of the 5th, OU scored eight more runs to win the game. Four of their runs came on a grand slam in the 5th.

However, the Shockers avoided a shutout by adding three runs in the bottom of the 5th. Freshman right fielder Addison Barnard hit a line drive shot to left center. After Barnard’s line drive, freshman first baseman Camryn Compton and freshman left fielder Bailey Urban scored one run each.

Senior pitcher Bailey Lange allowed six runs on seven hits, and four walks in four innings. Junior pitcher Erin McDonald pitched one inning of relief.

Bredbenner said that this team is capable of playing with anyone. She said the Shockers play nationally ranked teams outside of their conference in order to get ready for postseason play.

“I think they are a post season team,” Bredbenner said. “They are competitive and on any given day they can beat anybody. The biggest thing we are going to take away is that we might see them in the next few weeks in a regional.”

Wichita State will begin post season play by competing in the American Athletic Conference Championship on Thursday, May 13-Sunday May 15.