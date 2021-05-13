Shocker Softball secures the No. 1 seed heading into the AAC Tournament 

After winning the American Athletic Conference regular-season title, the Wichita State softball team will play in the American Athletic Conference Championship this weekend. The tournament will be held Thursday, May 13-Saturday, May 15.

Due to the Shockers being the No. 1 seed in the tournament, they will have a bye in the first round. The Shockers will play the winner of Tulsa vs Houston on Friday, May 14 at 7 p.m.

Senior catcher Madison Perrigan has been a key factor to the team in her time here at Wichita State. She has set the career home run record and with the sight of a national championship slowly getting closer she said she wants to help get it done for the softball program at Wichita State.

“I wanna leave it better than I found it,” Perrigan said. “I always told Coach B I want to get this program farther than it’s ever been by the time I leave and hopefully that’s what I can leave on the field, on my last game here I want to prove to everyone that no matter where you go if you go into a program, work your butt off and invest in it, you can make anything happen, you can make your dreams happen, that’s what I want to leave at Wichita State.”

The Shockers have not won a conference tournament championship yet in the American Athletic Conference. Even without them winning the tournament, the Shockers have a solid opportunity to get into a regional.

Head Coach Krisiti Bredbenner said the tournament will have a competitive atmosphere.

“I’ll take whoever,” Bredbenner said. “A definite postseason atmosphere and I definitely think everybody always plays well in this conference tournament. It’s anybody’s ballgame and this is a new season for everybody. We have an opportunity to get that at large and we can’t say that about five other teams in this conference. “It’s going to be a dog fight.”