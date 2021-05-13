Shockers rack up 12 conference awards
The Wichita State softball team collected a large amount of American Athletic Conference awards for the 2021 season on Wednesday. There are a total of 12 awards combined for the Shockers.
Four players were named All Conference-First Team, and three were named to All-Conference Second Team. Freshman right fielder Addison Barnard was named to All-Rookie Team, All-Conference First Team, and Rookie of the Year.
Some more highlights include sophomore shortstop Sydney McKinney being named to All-Conference First Team, and Player of the Year in the conference. Senior second baseman Kaylee Huecker was named Defensive Player of the Year. Lastly, the Shocker coaching staff was named Coaching Staff of the Year.
A complete list of the conference awards for the Shockers are listed below.
All-Rookie Team
OF – Addison Barnard
2021 All-Conference First Team
C- Madison Perrigan
SS – Sydney McKinney
OF – Addison Barnard
DP/U/NON – P – Neleigh Herring
2021 All-Conference Second Team
P – Bailey Lange
IF – Ryleigh Buck
OF – Bailee Nickerson
Coaching Staff of the Year
Wichita State
Rookie of the Year
Addison Barnard
Defensive Player of the Year
Kaylee Huecker
Player of the Year
Sydney McKinney
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.