Shockers rack up 12 conference awards 

Wichita State softball players have a little pep talk equipped with high fives all around during a game against University of Oklahoma at Wilkins Stadium on April 4

The Wichita State softball team collected a large amount of American Athletic Conference awards for the 2021 season on Wednesday. There are a total of 12 awards combined for the Shockers.

Four players were named All Conference-First Team, and three were named to All-Conference Second Team. Freshman right fielder Addison Barnard was named to All-Rookie Team, All-Conference First Team, and Rookie of the Year.

Some more highlights include sophomore shortstop Sydney McKinney being named to All-Conference First Team, and Player of the Year in the conference. Senior second baseman Kaylee Huecker was named Defensive Player of the Year. Lastly, the Shocker coaching staff was named Coaching Staff of the Year.

A complete list of the conference awards for the Shockers are listed below.

All-Rookie Team

OF – Addison Barnard

2021 All-Conference First Team

C- Madison Perrigan

SS – Sydney McKinney

OF – Addison Barnard

DP/U/NON – P – Neleigh Herring

2021 All-Conference Second Team

P – Bailey Lange

IF – Ryleigh Buck

OF – Bailee Nickerson

Coaching Staff of the Year

Wichita State

Rookie of the Year

Addison Barnard

Defensive Player of the Year

Kaylee Huecker

Player of the Year

Sydney McKinney