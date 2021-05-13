Shockers rack up 12 conference awards 

Emmie Boese, Sports Reporter|May 13, 2021

Kaylee Stout / The Sunflower

Wichita State softball players have a little pep talk equipped with high fives all around during a game against University of Oklahoma at Wilkins Stadium on April 4

The Wichita State softball team collected a large amount of American Athletic Conference awards for the 2021 season on Wednesday. There are a total of 12 awards combined for the Shockers. 

Four players were named All Conference-First Team, and three were named to All-Conference Second Team. Freshman right fielder Addison Barnard was named to All-Rookie Team, All-Conference First Team, and Rookie of the Year. 

Some more highlights include sophomore shortstop Sydney McKinney being named to All-Conference First Team, and Player of the Year in the conference. Senior second baseman Kaylee Huecker was named Defensive Player of the Year. Lastly, the Shocker coaching staff was named Coaching Staff of the Year. 

A complete list of the conference awards for the Shockers are listed below. 

All-Rookie Team 

OF – Addison Barnard 

2021 All-Conference First Team 

C- Madison Perrigan

SS – Sydney McKinney 

OF – Addison Barnard 

DP/U/NON – P – Neleigh Herring 

2021 All-Conference Second Team 

P – Bailey Lange 

IF – Ryleigh Buck 

OF – Bailee Nickerson 

Coaching Staff of the Year 

Wichita State 

Rookie of the Year 

Addison Barnard 

Defensive Player of the Year 

Kaylee Huecker 

Player of the Year 

Sydney McKinney 