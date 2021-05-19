Shockers secure No. 2 seed in Norman Regional

The Wichita State softball team will head to Norman Oklahoma to compete in the NCAA Division I College Softball Regional Tournament. The Shockers will play Texas A&M in their first round game on Friday, May 21 at 5 p.m.

If the Shockers win their regional bracket, they will go on to compete in super regionals. If they win super regionals the Shockers will go on to the NCAA Division 1 Women’s College Softball World Series in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The Shockers are in a bracket with Morgan St. and Texas A&M, and No. 1 seed Oklahoma University.

Head Coach Kristi Bredbenner said that their regional will pose a challenge for her team from the very start. The Shockers are 0-9 against Texas A&M, however, their last matchup came in 2016.

“We’ve got just as good of a chance as anybody else, and you know we’ve just got to embrace it,”Bredbenner said. “It’s going to be a challenge to get to that super regional but there’s been teams that have done it before and you’ve just got to believe in it and go out there and give it your best.”