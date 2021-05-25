Jace Kaminska headlines WSU’s postseason conference awards
The Wichita State baseball team received five awards from the American Athletic Conference all-conference honors on Monday.
Freshman starting pitcher Jace Kaminska headlined the awards by taking home the Newcomer Pitcher of the Year along with All-Conference First Team honors. Kaminska leads WSU with a 2.52 ERA in 11 appearances and nine starts this season. He is 7-1 on the mound and has allowed 15 earned runs on 48 hits with 45 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings.
Aaron Haase, Garrett Kocis, Paxton Wallace and Corrigan Bartlett wrapped up the awards with each earning spots on All-Conference First Team, joining Kaminska.
Haase has emerged as the Shockers’ closer this year and has collected eight saves, which is tied for the most in the conference. Haase is 2-1 with a 1.09 ERA this season. He has allowed only three earned runs this season on 12 hits with 24 strikeouts.
Although Kocis’ season was cut to only 33 games due to a wrist injury, he leads the Shockers with 12 homers, which is the fourth most in the conference. Kocis is hitting .298 for the season to go along with 37 hits and a team-best .685 slugging percentage.
Wallace has the second-best batting average on the team this year at .328. He has compiled 65 hits in 51 games played to go along with 10 home runs and a team-high 47 RBIs. His 47 RBIs are tied with teammate Corrigan Bartlett for the third most in the AAC.
In Bartlett’s first season with WSU after arriving as a graduate transfer from Saint Louis, he has a team-best .342 batting average. Bartlett has tallied 65 hits, including six homers to go along with his team-high 47 RBIs. Bartlett has also collected seven sacrifice flies which are the most in the AAC and sixth-best in the NCAA.
The Shockers will start postseason play this weekend at the AAC Championships in Clearwater, Florida. WSU earned the three-seed at the tournament and will face off against South Florida on Tuesday. The game will start 47 minutes after the conclusion of No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 seed game which is slated to start at 3 p.m. The Shockers game can be seen on ESPN+.
All-Conference First Team
Garrett Schoenle, SP, Cincinnati
Gavin Williams, SP, East Carolina
Robert Gasser, SP, Houston
Jace Kaminska, SP, Wichita State
Aaron Haase, RP, Wichita State
Hunter Goodman, C, Memphis
Bennett Lee, C, Tulane
Garrett Kocis, 1B, Wichita State
Connor Norby, 2B, East Carolina
Colin Burns, SS, Tulane
Paxton Wallace, 3B, Wichita State
Jordan Rathbone, OF, UCF
Paul Komistek, OF, Cincinnati
Corrigan Bartlett, OF, Wichita State
Josh Moylan, DH, East Carolina
All-Conference Second Team:
Colton Gordon, SP, UCF
Collin Sullivan, SP, USF
Jack Aldrich, SP, Tulane
Braden Olthoff, SP, Tulane
Cam Colmore, RP, East Carolina
Josh Crouch, C, UCF
Thomas Francisco, 1B, East Carolina
Jace Mercer, 2B, Cincinnati
Joey Bellini, SS, Cincinnati
Zach Agnos, 3B, East Carolina
Gephry Pena, OF, South Florida
Bryson Worrell, OF, East Carolina
Tyler Bielamowicz, OF, Houston
Carmine Lane, OF, South Florida
Griffin Merritt, DH, Cincinnati
Player of the Year
Connor Norby, 2B, East Carolina
Pitcher of the Year
Gavin Williams, SP, East Carolina
Newcomer Position Player of the Year
Bennett Lee, C, Tulane
Newcomer Pitcher of the Year
Jace Kaminska, SP, Wichita State
Coach of the Year
Cliff Godwin, East Carolina
Sean Marty is the Sports Editor for The Sunflower. Marty, a junior from St. Louis, is currently majoring in communications with a journalism emphasis and...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.