Presley Bell promoted to pitching coach for Shocker Softball

Following a record breaking season, the Wichita State softball team has announced a coaching change for the upcoming 2022 season. On June 15, the program announced that former graduate assistant Presley Bell would take over as pitching coach for next season and beyond.

Bell served as a graduate assistant for the Shocker softball program for the 2021 season, and has been with the Shockers since the start of the 2019 season. Before coming to Wichita State, Bell played four years at the University of Houston, and was a pitcher.

Bell said she is familiar with coaching due to growing up around it. Her dad was a high school football and softball coach.

“I’ve always been involved in sports and I just loved the game so much,” Bell said.”Being able to graduate this last year and getting to step up a little bit really solidified the fact that I did want to coach.”

Bell said she enjoys coaching for the Shockers because of the culture they have within the program. When asked about her reaction to her promotion she said it definitely crossed her mind.

“I think their culture is awesome,” Bell said.“They just have a lot of fun together. It’s a lot of fun and very enjoyable for me to be out there with them. It was just a thought in the back of my head that maybe I could be the next in line to hire because it’s an easy transition with me already being there.”