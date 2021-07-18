How the Wichita Regional looks after the first round

The Stillwater Stars celebrate following their come from behind victory during the Wichita Regional on Saturday, June 17.

In the The Basketball Tournament’s return to Wichita, there have been some exciting moments as a full-capacity crowd makes its return to Charles Koch Arena.

With the first round of the Regional now concluded, here’s where every team stands heading into the second round.

Day 1

No. 6 Team Arkansas (Arkansas) defeats No. 11 Fort Worth Funk (TCU), 74-70

Jaylen Barford’s 23 points and 12 rebounds helped Team Arkansas defeat the Fort Worth Funk in a close game. C.J. Jones sank a corner three for the Razorback alumni to trigger the first Elam Ending of 2021. J.D. Miller paced the former TCU alumni with 20 points.

No. 10 Omaha Blue Crew (Creighton) defeats No. 7 Purple & Black (K-State), 60-59

Deverell Biggs sent the Omaha Blue Crew to the second round, with a tough, fall-away three ahead of the shot clock buzzer to send Omaha into the second round. Biggs finished with a team-high 14 points and Jahenns Manigat supplied 11 points and five steals to lead the Creighton alumni.

The Blue Crew were able to get the victory despite shooting just 13 % from three. Thomas Gipson tallied a game-high 19 in a losing effort for Purple & Black, which squandered a nine-point lead.

“I would say luck but luck’s never been on my way ever in my life,” Biggs said. “So, it’s just a great shot, I’m happy we got a chance to continue this journey.”

No. 3 Team Challenge ALS defeats No. 14 We Are D3 (NCAA Division III), 67-60

Athleticism ultimately won out for Team Challenge ALS in a 67-60 win over We Are D3. Marvelle Harris stacked up 21 points and seven rebounds to lead the way, and Deshawn Stephens finished with a double-double (12 points and 10 boards). Eric Demers scored a game-high 25 on 7-of-12 three-point shooting to lead the way for We Are D3.

D3 trimmed an 11-point deficit to five during the Elam Ending, but DeShawn Stephens’ tip-in sealed the victory for Team Challenge ALS, which improved to 11-4 all-time in TBT play and will face No. 6 seed Team Arkansas in Sunday’s second round.

No. 2 AfterShocks (Wichita St.) defeats No. 15 Ex-Pats (Patriot League), 60-53

Rashard Kelly and Conner Frankamp lead the charge for the WSU alumni as they pair combined for 31 points in the AfterShocks’ 60-53 victory over the Ex-Pats. Kelly went 7-of-11 from the field and also collected a game-high 13 rebounds.

The AfterShocks went 8-of-17 second-half to move in front. Frankamp made all four of his three-point attempts in the second half and scored 14 of his 15 points after halftime. Prentiss Nixon’s game-high 21 points led the way in the losing effort for the Ex-Pats, a team of former Patriot League stars making its TBT debut.

Day 2

No. 5 Florida TNT defeats No. 12 Kimchi Express, 83-59

Florida TNT cruised to a first-round victory, with TBT veteran Dominique Jones leading the charge with 16 points, eight rebounds, seven assists. Jones was among five double-figure scorers for Florida TNT, which built a 19-point halftime lead and cruised to victory. Thad McFadden paced Kimchi Express with 20 points.

No. 4 LA Cheaters defeats No. 13 Mental Toughness, 76-73

The LA Cheaters rallied during the Elam Ending to defeat Mental Toughness. Mychel Thompson finished with 16 points to lead the Cheaters and Derrick Williams tallied 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the win for the Cheaters.

Brandon Randolph led all scorers with 27 points in the losing effort for Mental Toughness, but fouled out during the Elam Ending. The Cheaters will take on Florida TNT at 6 p.m. CT Sunday on ESPN3.

No. 1 Eberlein Drive defeats No. 16 NG Saints (Neumann Goretti High), 86-68

Marquis Teague was one of five double-digit scorers with 18 points, and helped lead Eberlein Drive to an opening round victory. A.J. Slaughter scored all 16 of his points in the second half and also finished with nine rebounds and five assists.

Rick Jackson led the way for the NG Saints with 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting. The first-ever high school alumni team to compete in TBT (Nuemann Goretti High in Philadelphia). NG Saints forced 17 turnovers while committing just six but made just 3-of-22 three-point attempts.

No. 9 Stillwater Stars (Oklahoma St.) defeats No. 8 The Enchantment (New Mexico) defeats, 84-83

Jeffrey Carroll converted an alley-oop to cap off the second largest TBT comeback and send the Stillwater Stars on to the next round. Carroll, Michael Qualls and Markel Brown tallied 18 points apiece for the Oklahoma State alumni squad, which trailed 72-49 with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter.

The Stars scored the next 14 points, which led to a 20-2 run. They trailed by seven heading into Elam Ending before mounting yet another charge. Brandon Averett lobbed a pass to Carroll, and the Stars celebrated an improbable win – their first in two TBT appearances.

“I’ve done a lot of stuff, that was about as cool of an experience as I’ve had,” Stars head coach Doug Gottlieb said. “Just because all of a sudden we just had the energy and they just wanted the game to be over. That was a game where the Elam Ending probably saved us.”