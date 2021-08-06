Kristi Bredbenner receives contract extension through 2026

Wichita State freshman Addison Barnard celebrates with head coach Bredbenner during the game against Texas A&M on May 21.

Director of Athletics Darron Boatright announced that Head Coach Kristi Bredbenner has signed a contract extension on Friday. Bredbenner’s contract with the program was set to expire after the 2023 season and now has been extended through the 2026 season.

Bredbenner will start her 11th year at the helm for WSU this upcoming season after leading the Shockers to its first American Athletic Conference Championship, and a run to the NCAA Regional Final last season. Bredbenner and the rest of the WSU coaching staff were named the 2021 American Coaching Staff of the year.

During the 2021 season, the Shockers became the winningest team in school history with 41 wins. They were also ranked second in the nation in home runs with 103. Her overall record at Wichita State is 286-234-1.

Boatright expressed his excitement for extending Bredbenner’s contract.

“Kristi has continued to build a model program in all aspects since arriving at Wichita State 10 years ago,” Boatright said in the release. “We are happy to show our support and appreciation with this extension.”

Bredbenner said she is excited due to the fact that she enjoys her job and getting to help spread the game.

“The future of Shocker Softball is bright and it’s easy to get up for work in the morning with a smile on my face knowing I love my job,” Bredbenner said. “Softball is an emerging sport and I look forward to seeing the growth and opportunities for this program on campus and nationwide. Thank you Shocker Nation!”