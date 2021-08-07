Former+Shocker+Aliphine+Tuliamuk+makes+Olympic+debut

On Friday, former Wichita State University track and field athlete Aliphine Tuliamuk ran in the Women’s Olympic Marathon for the United States.

Despite Tuliamuk’s efforts to accomplish running in the Olympic Marathon, she did not finish the race due to hip pain. According to a post on Instagram made by Tuliamuk, she had to drop out of the race at the 20k mark.

Even though she did not finish the race, running for the United States was something that Tuliamuk was proud of. Tuliamuk is originally from Tapach, Kenya. She made a statement about running for the United States on NBC after winning the Olympic Trials back in February of 2020.

“Making the Olympic team will be my way of showing my gratitude to this beautiful nation that has given me so much,” Tuliamuk said. “It’s given me opportunities to help my family.”

Tuliamuk also considers her Olympic debut a great accomplishment after giving birth to her first child six months ago.

“Women should be empowered to be mothers and pursue their careers,” Tuliamuk said to CBS news.

Tuliamuk transferred from Iowa State to Wichita State in 2011. She received 13 NCAA All-American Honors in track and cross country during her time at Wichita State. She holds four Missouri Valley Conference records from her time as a Shocker.