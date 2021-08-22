College+of+Fine+Arts+reign+victorious+in+annual+Clash+of+the+Colleges

For the first time in seven years, the College of Fine Arts took the win at the annual Clash of the Colleges.

The College of Fine Arts beat out the 2020 champions, the College of Engineering. The College of Engineering featured a large team during this year’s contest. Towards the middle of the competition, the College of Engineering won several of the events.

But still, the College of Fine Arts held out for the win.

Other than a competition, the clash served as a way for many new freshmen to make friends and connections their first week in school.

“I know first hand the encounters of people had to be a little bit awkward,” WSU Freshman Jack Peterman said. “It’s really the social events that bring everybody together in a way,”

The Clash is also a way for students to connect with people of their same majors.

“It really does show what kind of person each individual person is out there when everyone is competing against each other but at the end of the day you get to meet a bunch of new people and make new friends and it’s fun for just about everyone,” Peterman said.