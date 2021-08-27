A deeper look at Eric Wedge’s two-year extension

Wichita State baseball head coach Eric Wedge agreed to a two-year contract extension on Tuesday. The new agreement added two years to the original contract, which was set to expire in 2024. The details of Wedge’s two-year extension were made available following an open-records request from The Sunflower.

His base salary will be set at $450,000 for the final two years of the deal. Wedge is currently in the third year of his contract and is set to make $400,000 this year.

“I feel delighted and honored that the University and athletic department are giving me the opportunity to continue my work with the baseball program and our exceptional student-athletes,” Wedge said in the release following his extension. “My long-term commitment is to return our baseball program to national prominence while supporting the goal of providing an environment and an opportunity for our student-athletes to thrive personally and as a team.”

Wedge will also receive $5,000 each semester the baseball program achieves a 3.5 GPA or higher. The extension will also allow Wedge to receive free tuition for two college-eligible children.

Wedge is heading into his third season at the helm and led WSU to a 31-23 overall record last season. The Shockers also finished with an 18-13 record and third-place finish in conference play in his first full season with the Shockers last year.