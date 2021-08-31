Former Shocker Deja Young wins bronze medal in T47 100 meters

Former Wichita State track and field athlete Deja Young won the bronze medal in the T47 100-meters on Tuesday. Young finished with a time of 12.21 seconds, securing her third place finish in the race.

Young advanced to the finals of the race earlier on Monday night, after finishing in second place in her heat with a time of 12.29 seconds, automatically qualifying her for the finals of the event.

Young was born with brachial plexus, which caused nerve damage and limited mobility in her right shoulder. Young received a track scholarship to WSU, where she eventually earned All-Conference honors.

“I almost didn’t make it through this season, it was really hard on me mentally, it was really tough,” Young said to NBC Sports after the race. “But I see potential, room to grow, I do better in rounds anyways. I’m going to come back tonight and do what I can do.”

Young is set to run the prelim for the 200-meter dash on Friday, just before 10 p.m. In the 2016 Paralympics in Rio, Young collected two gold medals in both the T47 100-meters and the 200-meters.

Coverage of the Paralympics can be seen on NBC, NBCSN and the Olympic Channel. Additional coverage is aired on the NBC Sports app.

“I was a little nervous, we all had a tough year so I wasn’t sure what to expect,” Young said. “Everyone here is nice and accommodating. It feels good to be back in the arena.”