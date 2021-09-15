Rape reported at Shocker Hall

At 2:08 a.m. Tuesday, a student reported being raped at Shocker Hall. The sexual assault allegedly occured at 3 a.m. Sunday, two days prior. The WSU Police Department would not give any further details at this time citing the active investigation.

“Just going to have to be patient and wait for us to wrap this up before we’d be able to release some of the details,” Captain Corey Herl said.

The Clery Act requires universities to alert students of any immediate threats of harm on campus, however, no alert was issued to students Wednesday.

“There’s no federal requirement in Clery if there’s not an ongoing threat,” Herl said.

“The way that’s identified is there’s an immediate threat of bodily harm to the campus community, and those go out immediately,” Herl said. “That’d be like a gas line broke or … a bomb threat or something like that.”

Survivors of sexual assault can contact the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center at (316) 263-0185.