What students need to know about dining options on campus

Fueling up for a long day of being a college student is essential, and the dining services at WSU have developed meal plans and programs to help keep Shockers full on a budget.

With tools such as ordering ahead of time and Shocker Share-a-Meal, students can get the most out of dining services and help further sustainability initiatives.

Meal Plans

WSU Dining Services offers a variety of meal plans for resident and commuter students, along with faculty.

“All of our meal plans offer great value, it would really depend on where you are looking to eat more often,” Senior Director of Dining Services Matthew Pray said.

Resident meal memberships, which are required, come with unlimited meals in Shocker Dining, along with a choice of the number of dining dollars that can be used in any dining locations in the Shocker or the Rhatigan Student Center. All plans come with two guest meals as well.

Students can add Shocker dollars to any meal plan, which are loaded onto your WSU ID and can be used anywhere on campus. Shocker dollars can help you save money if you eat on campus a lot; if a student buys 500 Shocker dollars, they will have $575 loaded onto their account.

“You can be sure to find something that fits your needs and budget,” Pray said.

Commuter students have a similar plan, with a choice of how many swipes to use in Shocker Dining and a number of dining dollars. Commuters can also choose a Commuter Shocker Dollar membership, which is accepted at any location on campus.



Faculty and Staff Shocker Dollars are available to purchase in $42.50 increments, with a $7.50 bonus added.

If food allergies are a concern, students should reach out to Pray or Director of Operations Jamie Kraisinger who will work directly with you to ensure you know what you can and can’t safely eat.

“We provide a very diverse program and can accommodate most students with allergies or preferences,” Pray said.

COVID-19 struggles

During COVID-19, Pray said that they were able to put out a similar top-notch program despite difficulties. He said that they served food through a self-service model that they had grown comfortable with.

“We did increase our cleaning and sanitation schedule, along with adding plexiglass in between our serving/cashier area and the guest,” Pray said. “A vast majority of our meals at Shocker Hall were packaged to-go.”

Sustainability Initiatives

WSU dining is focused on many sustainability initiatives. These include the purchase of dairy products free from artificial growth hormones, certified cage-free humane eggs, and free-range, antibiotic-free poultry. They also purchase local products and fair trade menu items, focus on reducing landfill waste, reducing food waste with strategic planning, and using technology that needs none or less electricity.

Mobile Ordering and Shocker Share-a-Meal

Don’t have a lot of time in between classes to wait in line to get food? Students can now download Boost mobile, an app that lets you customize and order food ahead of time. You can also check your dining balance in the app.

Shocker Share a Meal is another tool that students can utilize to reduce food waste on campus. When there is leftover food from events on campus through WSU Catering, students can download the Dine On Campus app and get notified when it is available.

“This has been well-received [outside of COVID] and appreciated by those who take advantage of it,” Pray said.