Campus+Credit+Union+hosting+two+Toys+for+Tots+drop+off+locations

Campus Credit Union is holding two different drop off locations for Toys for Tots this year — one will be located at the credit union branch on campus and another at their new location, 4960 East 21st.

Toys for Tots is a program that provides children with brand new toys for Christmas when their parents cannot afford to purchase them themselves.

WSU Student and Credit Union employee Conner Ray said that the partnership fits with the mission of the union as a whole.

“One reason we do enjoy putting this event on … as a credit union our big thing is to educate and serve our community and Toys for Tots is a great opportunity to help give back to our community,” he said.

The Toys for Tots and Campus Credit Union partnership is not a new one.

“We have partnered and been a drop off location for a few years with Toys for Tots and I think we’re one of the only places on WSU campus you can donate at,” Ray said.

People can drop off any toy that is unused and unopened, as long as it is not weapon-like. People can also donate money.

“If you’re not able, and if you do not have a toy, we actually have a QR code with the drop box and you’re actually able to donate online, just donate a couple of dollars,” Ray said. “That way it’s very easy and convenient if you don’t … have a brand new packaged toy on you.”

Ray said that while the Campus Credit Union does not have a specific goal they want to reach, he hopes that the boxes will be filled.

“My simplest goal is to fill up both of those boxes with as many toys, because we can get new boxes,” Ray said.

The drive officially starts on Oct. 4, but because the boxes arrived earlier this year, people can start donating now. The boxes will be open through Dec. 14.