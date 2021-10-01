WSU hiring a search firm to find next provost

Tulips bloom by the WIchita State sign at the 17th Street entrance.

The university has started the process of searching for the next provost, a position currently held in interim capacity by Shirley Lefever. Rather than conducting the search themselves, WSU will hire a search firm.

The university issued a request for proposals from search firms on Sept. 24 and will close the bidding process on Oct. 8, according to a university document.

The executive vice president and provost serves as the head of the academic programs.

The position opened when past provost Rick Muma was named president earlier this year. Muma held the position of provost since 2018.