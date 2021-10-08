Student+health+now+offering+third+doze+of+Pfizer

Eligible students and employees of WSU and WSU Tech can now receive their third dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Student Health Services, according to a university release.

In order to qualify for a third dose individuals must be either 65 years or older, 18 years and older with underlying health conditions or over 18 with increased risk of exposure due to a workplace or setting. The second dose must have been administered at least 6 months prior.

Students and employees can request an appointment through their myWSU.