Student health now offering third doze of Pfizer
Eligible students and employees of WSU and WSU Tech can now receive their third dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Student Health Services, according to a university release.
In order to qualify for a third dose individuals must be either 65 years or older, 18 years and older with underlying health conditions or over 18 with increased risk of exposure due to a workplace or setting. The second dose must have been administered at least 6 months prior.
Students and employees can request an appointment through their myWSU.
