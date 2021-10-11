Shockers continue perfect start to fall season

The Wichita State Softball Program continued its fall season this weekend, picking up three more victories to improve their record to 6-0. The Shockers got a shutout after defeating Seminole State 13-0 on Wednesday. The team had 20 hits and 13 total runs. Power hitters, Lauren Mills and Jessica Garcia both hit home runs.

On Friday, the Shockers picked up another victory, this time against the University of Central Oklahoma. At the bottom of the second inning, Addison Barnard was up to bat.. With the bases loaded, Barnard hit her first grand slam of the fall season. Barnard finished the night going 4-for-4.

Barnard had a good reputation at the plate during the 2020 regular season, after breaking the program’s single season home run record. However, during the fall season she has been trying to adjust her approach at the plate to have a good sophomore season for the 2021 spring season.

“I was relieved,” Barnard said. “I’ve kind of been on a downhill. I haven’t been feeling my swings, but my grand slam boosted my confidence. Every time I went up to bat yesterday I just felt confident in myself.”

On Saturday, Oct. 9, the Shockers played Emporia State University. The Shockers trailed early as ESU took an early lead in the top of the second. With one runner on base, they had a player hit a home run. This was the first home run the Shockers surrendered this fall season.

After Emporia’s home run, the Shockers did not let Emporia score another point. Lainee Brown hit the first home run of the night bringing in two runs for Wichita State. Brown tied the game.

Following Brown’s homer, the Shockers tallied four home runs and 20 total hits.

One of the main priorities the Shockers have focused on this fall season is pitching. With two freshmen pitchers, and redshirt freshman coming in, the group had a lot to learn. All of the pitchers get along really well.

“Before practice and games, we all get to sit on the bench together,”Erin McDonald said. “One of the reasons I feel like we get along is because our pitching styles really complement each other. It gives us something to build off of.”

The Shockers have two games left for the fall season. On Sunday, October 17 they will play Fort Hays State University for their final home game. They will play their last game of the fall season at Oklahoma State University on Wednesday, Oct. 20.