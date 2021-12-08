 TBT announces return trip to Wichita in 2022

For the third time, The Basketball Tournament is coming back to Wichita this summer.

The $1 million winner-take-all basketball tournament has selected the city of Wichita to be a regional host site, while also hosting a quarterfinals game for the first time. The regional games in Wichita are slated to be played from July 22-25 inside Charles Koch Arena. The winner of the Omaha Regional will play the winner of the Wichita Regional in the quarterfinals on July 28.

Wichita broke the TBT attendance record for four straight days in 2019 when they hosted for the first time, drawing 20,000 fans to Koch Arena to see the Aftershocks, a WSU alumni team, compete in their first TBT. The event returned to Wichita in 2021 and 6,500 turned out to see the AfterShocks reach the TBT quarterfinals for the first time.

“Wichita State fans continue to amaze us,” TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar said in a statement. “Not only do they own the all-time TBT attendance record, but they also put on an amazing show every year supporting their AfterShocks. The Elam Ending on its own is intense, but putting it in the Roundhouse makes it explosive.”

In the release, the AfterShocks announce that Conner Frankamp and Rashard Kelly will be returning to the roster. Zach Bush will return as the team’s head coach and co-general manager along with JR Simon.

“Having TBT continue to return to Wichita each year is a tremendous honor for our team, but it’s a testament to how special the Shockers fan base is,” Frankamp said in the release. “I love coming back here each summer to create new memories with my teammates, and can’t wait to do it again in 2022. We’re excited about the possibility of playing a quarterfinals game at Koch Arena as well, and know that the city of Wichita will continue to get behind us as we try to finally bring home that grand prize.”

The Aftershocks and seven other teams will compete in the Wichita Regional from July 22-25, with all games shown on ESPN. After Wichita’s quarterfinals game on July 28, the other six quarter finalists will play at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio July 29-30. The last two rounds will also be in Dayton, with the semifinals taking place on July 31 and the championship game on Aug. 2 on ESPN.

“One of the highlights of my summer was getting to catch up with all of our former players and seeing them back in their element – winning big games inside a packed house,” WSU men’s basketball head coach Isaac Brown said. “I can’t wait to cheer them on again this July.”