Shocker Baseball picked to finish fourth in AAC preseason poll
Wichita State baseball was picked fourth in the American Athletic Conference baseball preseason poll, the league announced Wednesday. The fourth place selection is the highest since the Shockers joined the American in 2017.
First baseman Garrett Kocis and starting pitcher Jace Kaminska were selected to the AAC Preseason All-Conference Team. Kaminska was one of four players to be unanimous selections.
Kocis’ was limited to 36 games last season due to a wrist injury, but he lead the Shockers with 12 homers and 11 doubles. Kocis finished the season with a .685 slugging percentage, which is the highest of all returners in the AAC.
Kaminska is fresh off an impressive freshman season, going 8-1 with a 2.32 ERA last season. The Caney, Kansas native allowed more than two runs in only one of his 12 appearances during the 2021 season, tallying seven wins in conference play.
Reigning regular season champion East Carolina was picked first for the third straight season with 48 votes. Tulane and Cincinnati rounded out the top three, with the Green Wave receiving a first place vote.
WSU opens the season on Feb. 18 at Louisiana Tech, with the home opener at Eck Stadium scheduled for March 8 vs. Oral Roberts.
2022 Preseason Poll
|1
|ECU (6)
|48
|2
|Tulane (1)
|36
|3
|Cincinnati
|30
|4
|Wichita State
|29
|5
|UCF
|28
|6
|South Florida (1)
|26
|7
|Houston
|20
|8
|Memphis
|7
Preseason All-Conference Team
P – Carson Whisenhunt, So., East Carolina
P – Jack Jasiak, R-So., South Florida*
P – Tyler Hoffman, R-Jr., Tulane
P – Jace Kaminska, So., Wichita State
RP – C.J. Mayhue, So., East Carolina
C – Bennett Lee, So., Tulane
1B – Garrett Kocis, Sr., Wichita State
2B – Chase Englehard, So., Tulane
SS – Alex Freeland, So., UCF
3B – Carmine Lane, R-So., South Florida
OF – Gephry Pena, R-Jr., UCF
OF – Cole Harting, So., Cincinnati
OF – Paul Komistek, R-Jr., Cincinnati
OF – Griffin Merritt, R-Jr., Cincinnati
OF – Drew Brutcher, So., South Florida
DH – Tom Josten, R-Jr., UCF
DH – Luis Aviles, R-Sr., Tulane
