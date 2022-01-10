Student Wellness Center offering free COVID-19 testing for campus residents

On-campus residents can get a free COVID-19 test at Shocker Hall on Saturday through the Student Wellness Center.

The Student Wellness Center will be setting up a COVID-19 testing clinic inside the Shocker Hall lobby for campus residents on Saturday. No appointments are required and the testing clinic will be available from noon until 4 p.m.

COVID cases are rising at an alarming rate in Wichita. To ensure the safety of students and staff members, the university has required testing for all unvaccinated students before they move back into the campus apartments and dorms.

Over 12,000 residents of Sedgwick county have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past two weeks, causing appointments to fill quickly. Not everyone can gain access to an appointment and to help with this dilemma, the Student Wellness Center is offering free testing in Shocker Hall.

For individuals who do not wish to be at risk of exposure, testing kits will be available at the Shocker Hall and Suites desk. For more information, contact the Student Wellness Center, or email Katie Austin at [email protected]